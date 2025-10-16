Husband dies in accident while returning from Diwali Shopping

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding tractor collided with a couple’s motorcycle near Dhamori Phata, Lasur Station as they were returning from Diwali shopping. The accident claimed the life of the husband, while his wife sustained serious injuries.

Earlier, the same tractor had hit another motorcycle near a bridge on Samruddhi Highway, injuring two people. The incident occurred on Thursday around 2.30 pm. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vitthalsingh Jarwal (42, Vasajdi, Gangapur tehsil). His wife, Ranjana Jarwal, is seriously injured. On the second motorcycle, a man and a woman from Tapargaon were also seriously injured, though their names could not be confirmed. The Jarwal couple was returning from Diwali shopping at Lasur Station when the tractor struck their motorcycle on the Lasur–Dongaon road near Dhamori Phata. Earlier, the same tractor had also hit a motorcycle carrying residents of Tapargaon near a bridge on Samruddhi Highway. Upon receiving information, Shillegaon police rushed to the scene and admitted all four injured persons to a private hospital near Lasur Station. During treatment, Vitthalsingh Jarwal succumbed to his injuries, while his wife Ranjana is receiving treatment at Ghat Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

