Husband ends life after paramour threatens him of dire consequences

Aurangabad: A depressed husband commits suicide in his house at Naregaon after his wife’s paramour threatened him with dire consequences on December 18 morning.

Cidco MIDC police have booked the paramour Arjun Raosaheb Bhise (34, Lane No. 2 in Naregaon).

According to a complaint lodged by Rambhau Salunke (Naregaon) his son, Akash (26) was married to a girl from the Jalgaon district in 2016. His daughter-in-law was having an illicit relationship with Arjun for the past two years. As a result, he (father) along with others (relatives) spoke to Bhise and the daughter-in-law to behave well, but their behaviour does not change. Instead, Bhise started threatening Akash. It so happened that 15 days ago Akash dropped his wife off with his in-laws. Enraged over this, Bhise threatened Akash saying “Bring her back from the in-laws or I will kill you.” Akash started to remain in tension. He had expressed the threat to his life before his father. However, Akash ended his life on Sunday morning. Under the guidance of police inspector Gautam Patare, the API Shivaji Chaure is investigating the case.

Akash’s family earns their livelihood by selling dairy products. His father is 80 years old and Akash has a 15-year-old brother and five sisters. The family landed into a problem due to the sudden demise of the young breadwinner. Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive hunt to arrest the accused.