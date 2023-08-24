Husband, in-laws booked for beating woman
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2023 10:55 PM 2023-08-24T22:55:31+5:30 2023-08-24T22:55:31+5:30
Husband and in-laws severely beat the daughter-in-law who returned her home at Vidyanagar from her parents house on August 17. A case has been registered against father-in-law Shriram Govind Bondre, husband Nitin, mother-in-law and brother-in-law. They abused her and beat her with rod, she mentioned in the complaint.