Husband, In-Laws booked for harassment

A woman has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, fraud and caste-based abuse in a shocking case involving financial exploitation and deception. The incident, which occurred between April 16 2023 and October 13 2024 in Noor Colony, has led to the registration of a case at the City Chowk Police Station.

The accused include her husband, Ameruddin Khatib, along with his mother Shamim, father Mohammad Zahiruddin, brother Ziauddin, sister-in-law Alina Ziauddin, sister-in-law Anis Ubaid, Ubaid Ahmed Khan and Dr Ismat Mansoor Khan. According to the 31-year-old complainant, her husband concealed his two previous marriages and duped her into marrying him for the third time. Soon after the marriage, she alleges that her husband and his family began harassing her over her caste. Amer is accused of transferring funds from her bank account to his own, taking loans in her name, and withholding her wedding jewellery and cash. The situation escalated when Amer demanded Rs 25 lakh to settle his debts, threatening to abandon her if she failed to bring the money from her family. Left distressed, the woman filed a complaint, prompting the police to take action. ACP Sampat Shinde is leading the investigation into the case. Further inquiries are underway.