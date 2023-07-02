Husband kills wife, daughter, projects suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three members of a family including a husband, wife and daughter committed suicide around one and a half months back. A case of accidental death was registered with the Satara police station. In the investigation, it has been revealed that the husband killed his wife and four-year-old daughter and later hanged himself. The police registered a case of murder against the deceased husband.

According to the complaint lodged by the Satara police station PSI Vandana MUley, deceased Mohan Pratapsingh Dangar (Dangarvasti, Wadadgaon Shivar), his wife Puja (27) and daughter Shreya (4) were found hanging in the house on May 18. In the investigation, it was revealed that Mohan first strangulated his wife and daughter with a rope and hung them on the roof. Later, he hanged himself. He had written a suicide note that he is committing suicide due to torture by his mother-in-law. In the postmortem report, it was found that Puja and Shreya were murdered. API Vinayak Shelke is further investigating the case.