Husband, mother booked for harassing newlywed woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have registered a case against a husband and his mother for allegedly harassing a 20-year-old woman over money just ten months after marriage. The accused also confiscated her educational certificates and mobile phone before driving her out of the house. Following her complaint, police launched an investigation and, on October 31, booked Aniket Mojhe and his mother, both residents of Chimanapur in Kannad tehsil, for cruelty and unlawful possession of the woman’s belongings. The case highlights the continuing issue of domestic harassment against newly married women in rural areas.