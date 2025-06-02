Husband opposes education, assaults wife on road, issues verbal talaq

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-old woman has filed a police complaint after her husband, Ajruddin Shaikh of Silkmill Colony, allegedly assaulted her and issued a verbal talaq in public while she was en route to her M.A. exam.

Married in 2018, the woman reportedly faced continuous harassment for money. Despite repeated efforts by her family to mediate, the abuse continued. While heading to Roshan Gate with her brother, she was intercepted by Ajruddin near Baba Petrol Pump on May 8. He opposed her pursuit of education, assaulted her, and declared a verbal divorce before fleeing the spot. The woman approached Satara Police Station, where Police sub-inspector Nandkumar Bhandare registered a case against Ajruddin and his family.