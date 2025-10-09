Husband, second wife booked for illegal marriage and assault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cantonment Police have registered a case against Rahul Narayan Jadhav of New Nandanvan Colony and his second wife for allegedly marrying illegally while his first wife was still alive and assaulting her.

The first wife, 48, told police that she married Rahul in 1997. Since then, he had harassed and assaulted her repeatedly and maintained extramarital affairs. When she confronted him, he allegedly threatened to kill her. According to her complaint, on September 23, Rahul’s second wife visited her home, threatened her, and also warned of harming her daughter. Police are investigating the case further.