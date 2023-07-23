Husband-wife should always share an ideal bond

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an event organized by Terapanth Sabha, Muni Shri Arhatkumarji, highlighted the profound importance of strong relationships, with a special focus on the bond between husband and wife. The programme, attended by 125 couples. On the occasion, Muni Shri Arhatkumarji emphasized that relationships are not merely for display but require sincere efforts from the heart to nurture and maintain them. He stressed the need for harmony and mutual understanding in the husband-wife relationship, cautioning against the destructive impact of ego. He fervently advocated that a beautiful and peaceful family atmosphere can be achieved through a strong bond between spouses. Muni Shri Bharatkumarji, who mesmerized the audience with his rendition of the song ‘Happy Couple Khushi Double.’ Kanya mandal presented a captivating short drama that beautifully portrayed the essence of relationships. Community members were present.