Hybrid annuity policy to fund Marathwada River-Linking Projects: Radhakrishna Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation has decided to adopt the hybrid annuity policy to fund two major river-linking projects in Marathwada, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil announced at a press conference here on Friday.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said Marathwada faces a shortage of 260 TMC water. To address this and fight recurring drought, the state will divert water from west-flowing rivers through two river-linking projects. Their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) will be ready by January 2026, followed by the tender process. The projects are expected to cost Rs 70,000 crore and Rs 80,000 crore, to be raised under the hybrid annuity model. Financial institutions and private players have already discussed funding plans. The announcement came after a meeting of the regulatory board of the Corporation, chaired by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at the Sinchan Bhavan. minister of state Meghna Bordikar, additional chief secretary (water resources) Deepak Kapoor, secretary Dr Sanjay Belsare, and executive director Santosh Tirmanwar were present.

Solar and fisheries projects

The Corporation will also expand solar power capacity. NTPC is setting up a 1,000 MW project at Jayakwadi, and another 1,000 MW solar plant will follow. The board has approved a fisheries management policy for Jayakwadi and other dams, which will generate income for the Corporation. Financial and technical advisors will be appointed.

Mechanisation of barrages

High-level and Kolhapuri-type barrages across rivers will be modernised with mechanical gates. Funds will be allocated for this work.