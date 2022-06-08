Hyderabad Express train to run late by 3 hours!

- Kachiguda - Rotegaon Express to run late by 90 minutes.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 8:

Following the ongoing construction of an overbridge between Karmad and Badnapur, the South Central Railways (SCR, Nanded Division), has raised an alert stating that the Aurangabad to Hyderabad Express train will run late by around three hours for five days from June 11.

“ The SCR will implement ‘Line Block’ between Karmad and Badnapur from 3.15 pm to 6.15 pm on June 11, 13, 15, 18 and 20 (five days). Hence, the train bearing number 17650 (Aurangabad to Hyderabad) will run behind the schedule by 160 minutes. Instead of departing on its regular time from Aurangabad Railway Station at 4.15 pm, the train will leave at 6.55 pm on the above five days,” stated the press release of SCR(ND).

Meanwhile, the train bearing number 17661 (from Kachiguda to Rotegaon) will also run late by 90 minutes between Parbhani and Jalna on the above five days, stated the release.