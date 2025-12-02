Hyderabad flight grounded from Dec 16 to 31

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Indigo’s Hyderabad flight, which operates three days a week, has been cancelled from December 16 to 31. The airline cited ‘operational reasons’ for the suspension, but passengers are complaining about the disruption to their travel plans caused by the sudden cancellation.

Indigo operates daily flights to Hyderabad, in addition to the thrice-weekly service on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The thrice-weekly flight departs Hyderabad at 10.55 am, arriving in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 12.25 pm. The return flight leaves at 12.55 pm, reaching Hyderabad by 2.20 pm. The airline has confirmed that the suspension of this flight is temporary.

Inconvenience during peak travel season

“The last-minute cancellation of the Hyderabad – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Hyderabad service has come as a shock and surprise. This is a peak travel period for tourists, business travellers, and friends and family visiting for weddings. Such sudden cancellations by Indigo Airlines have caused significant disruption to travel plans,” said Sunit Kothari, chairman of the civil aviation committee of ATDF.