Hyderabad liberation struggle history now accessible with a click

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Retired Justice Ravindra Borde inaugurated an innovative initiative, “The Story of the Hyderabad Liberation Struggle”, featuring 16 audio recordings, at S. Bhu. Education Institute. The program makes the history of the liberation struggle easily accessible to the public through QR codes.

The event was held at the S. Bhu. College ground, with institute president Adv. Dinesh Vakil presiding. Justice Borde also performed the flag-hoisting ceremony. He highlighted that the initiative aims to spread awareness about the liberation struggle effectively among the public. Institute vice presidents Dr. Suhas Bardapurkar and Dr. Balkrishna Kshirsagar, secretary Dr. Shrirang Deshpande, treasurer Milind Ranade, joint secretary Dr. Rashmi Borikar, Dr. Sunil Deshpande, Dr. Ulhas Shiurkar, and members including Gyanprakash Modani, Adv. Udayshankar Bopshetti, Suhas Panse, and Dr. Sadhana Shah attended the event. Guests were introduced by Vishakha Patil, the program was conducted by Dr. Nagesh Ankush, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Pragya Deshpande.

Photo Caption:

The history of the Hyderabad Liberation Struggle has been made accessible to the public through QR codes. Justice Ravindra Borde inaugurated this innovative initiative.