Hydraulic testing of Nakshatrawadi–Ketli Garden water pipeline delayed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, a 1,400 mm diameter water pipeline has been laid from Nakshatrawadi to the Ketli Garden overhead water tank via Shivajinagar. Hydraulic testing of this major line began on Wednesday, but due to a pressure gauge pipe burst caused by high pressure, the testing had to be halted. The next round of testing will now take place after four days.

To supply an additional 200 MLD of water to the city by the end of December, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and GVPR Company have been working on the project. During the test, the pipeline was filled with water and pressure was gradually increased. However, when the pressure gauge pipe broke, water gushed high into the air, forcing officials to stop the testing midway.

The damaged gauge pipe has now been repaired. As a large amount of water was wasted during the incident, tankers are being used to refill the line for the next test. According to officials, the hydraulic testing is expected to be completed within the next three to four days. The Nakshatrawadi–Ketli Garden pipeline has been laid to carry water up to the Ketli Garden elevated storage reservoir, which will further supply water to around 10 other ESRs across the city, a key part of the upgraded municipal corporation water distribution system.