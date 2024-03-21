Hyva confiscated by Tehsil officials disappears

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A confiscated hyva carrying illegal minerals vanished from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil office, sparking suspicion and accusations between police and revenue officials.

The tehsil team seized the hyva from Pisadevi road on Wednesday evening for carrying illegal minerals. The vehicle was impounded at the tehsil office. However, according to Tehsildar rural Ramesh Mundlod, on Thursday, PSI Govind Akhilwale allegedly pressured officials to release the hyva.

When the tehsil office team refused to release the vehicle, it was reportedly parked overnight. Shockingly, by morning, the hyva had disappeared. Mundlod suspects foul play and believes Akhilwale might be involved.

However, Akhilwale said that he had no role in its disappearance and that the tehsil office watchman was threatened by four to five unidentified men who took the hyva.