”I am not willing for Man Ki, but for Dil Ki Baat’: Jaleel

Aurangabad, July 1:

“I am not willing to do Man ki Baat, but want to do Dil Ki Baat”, said MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel by elaborating several examples.

He was speaking as the chief guest during a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister Vasantrao Naik at Vasantrao Naik College here on Friday. The chairman of the college Rajaram Rathod presided over while while the guest of honour was Gaffar Qadri. The meritorious students were felicitated by the dignitaries on the occasion.

MP Jaleel further said, I am a MP of an opposition party, but my real strength is the people who elected me. With the confidence of this strength, I am taking every effort for their welfare. I contested assembly election in 2014, despite several obstacles and won. Later, I dared to contest Loksabha election and was also successful. Today, the society needs schools and colleges. Instead of memorials of the leaders, impetus should be given on the things that will be beneficial to the society, he said.

Rathod in his presidential speech said, country will not develop by dividing societies in the name of caste and religion. Secularism is more important and today it is vanishing. Vasantrao Naik was elected as MLA for five times. He was always of the opinion that the backward class should be educated. He treated everyone equally, he said.

Principle Jagdish Bharad made an introductory speech. Subhash Chavan conducted the proceedings of the function while Pravin Bobde proposed a vote of thanks.

Vice chairman Abhay Rathod, secretary Nitin Rathod, treasurer Dr Bipin Rathod, Ajeet Dalvi, Anuya Dalvi, Madansingh Rathod, Phulsing Jadhav and others were present.