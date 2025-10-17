‘I Love Muhammad’: KJWM submits memorandum to President

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Kul Jamati Wifaq Maharashtra (KJWM), a federation representing Muslim religious bodies, NGOs, scholars, and social groups, has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, strongly condemning recent police actions against individuals displaying ‘I Love Muhammad’ messages during peaceful demonstrations across several Indian cities.

Memorandums were sent to the President’s office from multiple districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, Nanded, Pune, Jalgaon, and Parbhani, following resolutions passed by KJWM and the Majlis-e-Shoora committee.

KJWM president Ziauddin Siddiqui said, “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) holds the highest and most sacred position in the hearts of Muslims. Any act of disrespect deeply wounds the community’s sentiments and threatens national peace and unity. The police response to peaceful expressions has only aggravated tensions. Hence, the government should take immediate steps to ensure brotherhood and peace prevail in the country,” the memorandum stated.

The federation demanded the immediate release of all individuals arrested for peacefully expressing religious devotion, the enactment of an anti-blasphemy law to protect revered figures of every faith, and strict legal action against those promoting communal hatred. The delegation also criticised the Bareilly district administration for reopening a 30-year-old loan default case against Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and for demolition drives targeting his associates’ properties. Copies of the memorandum were also sent to the governors of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for review and necessary action.