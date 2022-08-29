I-T dept Pune hosts debate, table tennis contests, Event organized for college students as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Pune, August 29: As the nation celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through various events and functions, Income Tax Department, Pune in association with Symbiosis International (Deemed University) organised an Inter-college Table Tennis and Debate competition recently at Symbiosis Vishwabhavan, Senapati Bapat Road and Prabhat Road Campuses. Students representing different colleges enthusiastically participated from various districts of Maharashtra.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Symbiosis International University, Lavale Campus. Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune Pravin Kumar was the chief guest. He gave the background of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and highlighted the various events like cyclothons, outreach programmes, tree plantation drives and vaccination camps undertaken by the charge of Pr CCIT Pune to celebrate the Mahotsav.

Dr S B Mujumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis and Chancellor, Symbiosis International University stressed upon the need to work together towards the goal of nation building. He also reminded the audience that very few people who had celebrated the first Indian Independence Day survived today.

The prizes were given by Pravin Kumar, Dr S B Mujumdar, Yeshwant Chavan, CCIT, Thane, S K Singh, CCIT, Pune, Sanjay Kumar, DGIT, Pune and Sanjivani Mujumdar who graced the dais.