"I want to live,” she said before taking her last breath

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

What began as a minor fever quickly spiraled into a fatal turn for 27-year-old Priyanka Abadare, who was already battling cerebral palsy. Her fragile body, long debilitated by the condition, could not endure the additional strain. With hospital bills piling up beyond their means, her parents brought her home where she passed away the next day. Her final words: “I want to live.”

Even as she breathed her last, Priyanka remained hopeful for government aid that never came. Today, her brother Yogeshwar, also suffering from the same condition, continues to wait for assistance. The case has drawn comparisons to a similar tragedy involving Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son, who died in 2022 from cerebral palsy, a condition that impacts motor control and severely restricts physical movement.

A family’s long battle

Priyanka and Yogeshwar were healthy until the age of ten, when they began to show symptoms. Their limbs weakened and twisted over time. For a few years, both could walk with support, but eventually even sitting upright became difficult. Their parents, Balasaheb and Neeta Abadare—daily wage earners exhausted their savings in pursuit of treatment across private hospitals, government facilities, and even Ayurvedic therapies. Despite spending lakhs, little improvement followed.

Sympathy without support

Political leaders including Haribhau Bagde, Nandkumar Ghodele, and Narayan Kuche have visited the family, offered condolences, and even clicked photographs. Bagde submitted an application to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on their behalf, but no aid has materialised. Neighbour Akshay Mahakal confirmed that outreach was also made to Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, yet no substantial help has been received.

What is cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder caused by damage to the brain, often before or during birth. It affects muscle tone, movement, and coordination, making routine physical tasks like walking, sitting, and speaking extremely challenging. While there is no cure, timely medical support and physical therapy can significantly improve quality of life. The Abadare family’s story is not just one of personal tragedy—it is a reminder of the silent struggles many disabled citizens face in the absence of structured, responsive healthcare and support systems.