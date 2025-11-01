I will try to get more fund to PES: Minister Sanjay Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ I am proud that the People's Education Society (PES) is my institution. I will try to get more funds to the PES through the government,” said Sanjay Shirsat, the Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister.

Shirsat was felicitated by PES Polytechnic for providing a fund of Rs 500 crore to the PES Society. Dr Vasudev Gade, former Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University and Secretary of PES Mumbai, presided over the function.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Walmik Sarvade, Joint Director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Dr Pankaja Waghmare, Devendra Dandagawhal, Harshada Shirsat, Baburao Kadam of the local management committee, Milind Shelke, Nagraj Gaikwad, Kishore Thorat, Vijay Magare and Laxman Hivarale were present.

Shirsat said that a fund of 500 crores was approved for the PES. “A big struggle was made for that. A fund of 100 crores has been reserved for Bhima Koregaon,” he added.

Principal Trimbak Kadam also spoke on this occasion. Local secretary Nagraj Gaikwad made an introduction.

“All the land of the PES in the city should be measured through land records and protected, a fund of 10 crores should be provided for building a hostel for the students of the polytechnic. Rs 100 crores should be provided for the construction of a central library in the Nagsenvan,” Nagraj Gaikwad made the demands.

He alleged that union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale is the legal president of this society, but the opposition is creating discord and spreading false propaganda about him. Milind Kadam conducted the proceedings of the programme.