I would have been Ambani's partner if PM Modi had brought politics in family

Opinion of Prime Minister's younger brother Prahladbhai Modi

Aurangabad: Had Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought politics into our family, I would have been a businessman or a partner of the Ambanis. But, his sanskars never permit to do so. That is why PM Modi, who is two years older than me, did not bring politics into the family, said Prahladbhai Modi, senior vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Association and PM's younger brother on Saturday

A fair price shopkeepers convention and workers committee meeting is being held at Buldhana on December 12. Modi along with secretary of the association Vishwambhar Basu came to Aurangabad to attend those events on Saturday. Interacting with media representatives, he said, 'We are from a poor family. We have no inheritance of politics from our family. What PM Modi has achieved and the position he is in today, he has achieved on his own. His principles never permit him to bring politics in the family. Meanwhile, I see how the poor can get food from the fair price shop. Modi is doing public welfare work through national service.'

He only visits the family once in a while when he is in Gujarat, otherwise he has always left the family for national service.

Niti Aayog should have two members

In order to solve the problems of ration shopkeepers and consumers in the country, the Niti Aayog should have two members of the association. Commission of shopkeepers should increase. Also the number of card holders should increase. There are 5.36 lakh shops across the country. Due to e-POS machines, there are disputes between customers and shopkeepers. All these matters will be discussed in the meeting.