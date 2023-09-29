IATO- stakeholders vows to overcome recession in tourism industry

Demand to introduce Vande Bharat train

Demand to award Port of Call status to Chikalthana Airport

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre said that he will pursue the demand of operating the ambitious Vande Bharat train between Mumbai and Nanded with the Central Government and other platforms. He also assured that the Ellora Festival will be conducted regularly without any gap or for want of funds, hereafter.

Bhumre was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of 38th annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) in the city on Friday evening.

The leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, state’s principal secretary (Tourism) Radhika Rastogi, central’s additional secretary (Tourism) Rakesh Kumar Verma, IATO president Rajiv Mehra, IATO’s senior vice-president (chairman of the convention) Rajnish Kaistha and other office-bearers were present on the dais. State’s Director (Tourism) Dr B N Patil, managing director (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation) Shradha Joshi-Sharma, superintendent of police (SP, Rural) Maneesh Kalwaniya and others also graced the event.

‘Port of Call’ status to local airport

Danve urged the Central Government to include Delhi-Udaipur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai route under UDAAN Scheme like Shirdi. Besides, the State Government should award the status of ‘Port of Call’ to the Chikalthana Airport. The Ellora Festival should also be conducted regularly. I hope the IATO convention will help to boost the economy of the region.

Maharashtrians do not blow their own truimphet

Rastogi highlighted the tourism potential of Maharashtra including the most recent adventure tourism. She underlined that the state lags behind in marketing because the Maharashtrians don’t blow their own trumpet. Post IATO convention, I hope for an enhancement in tourist (domestic and international) arrivals in future.

Role model for the world

Verma acknowledged the recession suffered by the tourism industry due to the pandemic situation and hoped that the situation recovers by 2024. The Ministry of Tourism (UMOT) has selected 50 destinations under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for tourism development. Our united efforts will help our nation to emerge as a role model for the whole world in sustainable and responsible tourism in future.

The representatives from 17 states participated in the convention. Various cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion. Rini Khanna compered the proceedings, while IATO secretary Sanjay Razdan proposed a vote of thanks.