ICAI branch hosts one-day seminar on bank branch audit

Aurangabad, March 24: The Aurangabad branch of the WIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a one-day seminar on Bank Branch Audit at ICAI Bhavan, recently. Chairman, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Aurangabad Milind Gharad was the chief guest for the inaugural session.

The first session was conducted by CA Atul Bheda on Audit Planning, LFAR and Documentation, the second session by CA Abhijit Kelkar on Audit in CBS Environment, the third session by CA Maheshwar Marathe on IRAC Norms and the last session by CA Abhay Katariya on Audit of Agricultural Advances, MSME Advances and Restructured Advances, said Aurangabad branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal.

A total of 100 CA members and students attended.

Branch vice-chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, secretary CA Kedar Pande, treasurer CA Amol Godha, WICASA chairman CA Mahesh Indani and branch committee member CA Rupali Bothara took efforts to make this seminar successful.