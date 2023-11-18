ICAI-Western Region chairman CA Kabra felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) organised a programme to felicitate ICAI-Western Region chairman CA Arpit Kabra and his Team at ICAI Bhavan on Friday.

Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar (Co-operative Societies) Maharashtra State, Pune Anil Kavde who was the chief guest for the event addressed the members virtually.

Central Council Member CA Umesh Sharma, Western Region Secretary CA Sourabh Ajmera and its Treasurer CA Ketan Saiya also graced the program. City branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao explained the activities being undertaken by the branch during the last year and also about the upcoming activities.

A seminar on co-operative society was held. Anil Kadve also spoke about the roles and Responsibilities of auditors and other stakeholders. CA Ramesh Prabhu, in his speech, demanded a review meeting with auditors and referred the matter to the disciplinary committee if any issues with the Audit.

CA Arpit Kabra addressed the gathering guided on Digital Innovation in Chartered Accountants Practice. CA Vaibhav Waghchoure and CA Vipul Ladda, branch vice chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, its secretary CA Mahesh Indani, treasurer CA Kedar Pande, WICASA chairman CA Amol Godha, Immediate Past Chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal and all past chairman, team WICASA were present.