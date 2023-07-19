ICC proposed to be completed in September

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The funds for the International Convention Centre (ICC) proposed in Delhi- Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) will be supplied. The centre, the state and the private partners will contribute their shares. It is expected that the Rs 1,200 crore convention centre will be completed by September”, said union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He was speaking as the chief guest of the function of the presentation and discussion on the plan of the proposed ICC by Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) MD Suresh Kakani organised by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) here on Monday. Mahapreit CMD Bipin Shrimali, MITL director Bhaskar Munde, CMIA president Dushyant Patil, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Anil Patil and industrialist Ram Bhogale were present on the dais.

Dr Karad further said, the convention centre with the expense of Rs 1,200 crores is proposed in the Bidkin area. The rough draft of the ICC has been prepared and kept before the people for inviting suggestions. Efforts are being taken to increase the connectivity and infrastructure needed when the ICC will start operations. The government will give the required funds for the project, he said.

Kakani said that the government has granted 50 acres of land for the ICC and the cost estimated for its establishment is Rs 1,200 crore. Facilities of the international level will be provided here, which will facilitate attracting investment in the city. It will also have the facilities like conference halls, exhibition space, hotels, meeting rooms, seminar and banquet halls, VVIP lounge, Mall, clubhouse, Museum, indoor and outdoor sports facilities and others.

The draft made is of indicative nature and has not been finalized yet. Suggestions are invited from the industrialists and other stakeholders and necessary upgradation in the draft will be made after that, he said.

CMIA vice president Arpit Save made an introductory speed. Secretary Utsav Macchar conducted the proceedings of the function while treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat proposed a vote of thanks. Officials and members of various industries and trade organisations were present.

Industrialists demand more space for exhibition

MASSIA officials demanded that they had been organising Mahaexpo regularly. The space allotted for the exhibition at ICC is very less and does not cater to the need of accommodating maximum stalls. The facilities like Mall, Museum and sports stadiums are of no use and do not fulfill the purpose of establishing the ICC.

In reply to the queries, Kakani said, all the suggestions will be noticed and a positive decision will be taken after holding meetings and discussions with the concerned people.