ICC to have facilities of Internatal standards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The funds for the International Convention Centre (ICC) proposed in Delhi- Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) will be supplied. The centre, the state and the private partners will contribute their shares. It is expected that the Rs 1,200 crore convention centre proposal is likely to be finalized by September”, said union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He was speaking as the chief guest of the function of the presentation and discussion on the plan of the proposed ICC by Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) MD Suresh Kakani organised by Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) here on Monday. Mahapreit CMD Bipin Shrimali, MITL director Bhaskar Munde, CMIA president Dushyant Patil, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Anil Patil and industrialist Ram Bhogale were present on the dais.

Dr Karad further said, the convention centre with the expense of Rs 1,200 crores is proposed in the Bidkin area. The rough draft of the ICC has been prepared and kept before the people for inviting suggestions. Efforts are being taken to increase connectivity and infrastructure needed when the ICC will start operations. The government will give the required funds for the project. Considering the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to liberate Hyderabad and Marathwada, his name is suggested for the centre, he said.

Kakani said that the government has granted 50 acres land for the ICC and the cost estimated for its establishment is Rs 1,200 crore. Facilities of the international level will provided here, which will facilitate to attract investment in the city. It will also also have the facilities like conference halls, exhibition space, hotels, meeting rooms, seminar and banquet halls, VVIP lounge, Mall, club house, Museum, indoor and outdoor sports facilities and others.

The draft made is of indicative nature and has not been finalized yet. Suggestions are invited from the industrialists and other stake holders and necessary upgradation in the draft will be made after that, he said.

CMIA vice president Arpit Save made an introductory speed. Secretary Utsav Macchar conducted the proceedings of the function while treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat proposed a vote of thanks. Officials and members of various industries and trade organisations were present.

Industrialists demanded for more space for exhibition

MASSIA officials demanded that they had been organising Mahaexpo regularly. The space allotted for the exhibition at ICC is very less and does not cater the need of accommodating maximum stalls. The facilities like Mall, Museum and sports stadiums are of no use and does not fulfil the purpose of establishing the ICC.

Replying to the quries, Kakani said, all the suggested will be noticed and a positive decision will be taken after holding meetings and discussions with the concerned people.