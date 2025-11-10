ICF International Expo draws huge crowd at St Francis school grounds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The IICF International Expo at St. Francis School Grounds on Jalna Road is drawing a massive crowd, offering visitors a grand shopping and cultural experience. Featuring over 200 stalls, the fully air-conditioned venue showcases electronics, IT products, furniture, textiles, handicrafts, Ayurvedic medicines, automobiles, and home décor with discounts of up to 70%. Major brands such as Tata Solar and Smart Tech Solar are participating alongside a wide variety of local and international exhibitors. Visitors can explore everything from Jaipur bed covers and Kashmiri sarees to massage chairs, tribal hair oils, and antique furniture. The food court serves delicacies like Afghan dry fruits and Dubai’s famous baklava. The expo is open from November 7 to 17, with visiting hours from 11 am to 9 pm on weekends and holidays, and 1 pm to 9 pm on weekdays. Organizers have invited residents to make the most of this vibrant event.