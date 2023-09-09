iCreate organizes roadshow for EVangelise23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: iCreate, India's leading incubator of tech startups, is organizing a roadshow for EVangelise23, the country's largest electric vehicle innovation challenge. The roadshow will be held on September 11 at 2 pm at Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC).

The competition has been jointly organised by CMIA, MAGIC and MAC. EVangelise23 is a competition that aims to identify and support the next generation of EV innovators. The competition will focus on a variety of vehicles, including heavy electric vehicles, earthmovers and mining trucks. The winner will receive a prize money of Rs 5 lakh and incubation support.

The roadshow will provide an opportunity for startups and innovators in the EV sector to learn more about EVangelise23 and to network with other stakeholders in the industry. To participate in the roadshow, please register on the website https://bit.ly/EVangeliseRoadshow.

The roadshow is part of iCreate's efforts to promote the growth of the EV industry in India.