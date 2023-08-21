ICSI city chapter hosts ‘IGNITE-U’ Students Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised the ‘Ignite-U’ Students Conference 2023 at Bhanudas Chavan Hall on Monday.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel was the chief guest while ICSI chapter chairman CS Vipul Sharma delivered a welcome speech. MP Imtiaz Jaleel shared his experiences as a source of encouragement for the participants. The students were granted the exceptional privilege of interaction with the MP.

Enthusiastic students from across Marathwada, distinguished speakers, and esteemed guests were present. There were different sessions at the conference to enhance the knowledge and skills of the attendees. The first session was organised on "Classroom to Boardroom" by Avinash Chate while Rohit Pimplapure guided on "Life Hacks."

CS Shubham Modi and CS Shubham Abad shared their personal stories and professional achievements, inspiring the students to pursue excellence in their chosen paths.

The winners were presented with prizes and certificates. Principal of Deogiri College Dr Ashok Tejankar distributed the conference participation certificates. CS Gaurav Verma, Secretary of the Chapter presented a vote of thanks. Company Secretaries Gaurav Varma, Mahesh Dube, Komal Mutha and Somesh Kale were present.