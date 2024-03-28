ICSI hosts one-day conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter and the Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) jointly organised a one-day conference, here recently. WIRC chairman CS Mehul Rajput, WIRC secretary CS Deepti Joshi, and WIRC PDC chairman CS Sanjay Patare graced the occasion. Actress, model, and influencer Trupti Bhosale, clinical psychologist Dr Kriti Pathrikar were the chief guests.

The conference witnessed engaging technical sessions led by industry leaders such as Avinash Chauhan (Cosmos Bank), and experienced company secretaries Amogh Diwan, Rohan Shinde, and Sanjay Patare.

City chapter chairperson CS Komal Mutha delivered the welcome speech. Secretary CS Mahesh Dube proposed a vote of thanks.

Management committee members company secretaries Vipul Sharma, Gaurav Verma, Somesh Kale, and Rashmi Gangwal made efforts for the success. Gauri Agrawal and Parth Mishra conducted the proceedings.

Participants from various regions including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Jalgaon, Latur, Akola, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Ahmednagar attended the event.