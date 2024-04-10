ICSI organises seminar on Companies Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a full-day seminar focusing on the intricate provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and amendments in Secretarial Standards, here recently. Chapter chairperson CS Komal Mutha delivered a welcome address. The seminar featured contributions from Company Law expert CS P C Agrawal, CS Paresh Deshpande, CS Nakul Patil and CS Vibha Patni. Secretary CS Mahesh Dube proposed a vote of thanks. CS Supriya Gandhi conducted the proceedings. Chapter incharge Sandip Bhingardive and Manoj Jadhav worked for the success. Committee members CS Saishwar Vyas and CS Rashmi Gangwal were present.