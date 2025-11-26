ICU patient’s gold ring stolen

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A one-tola gold ring disappeared from the hand of an unconscious ICU patient, prompting his wife to file a police complaint after the hospital allegedly ignored her repeated requests for action. MIDC Cidco police registered the case on Wednesday evening, senior police inspector Geeta Bagwade confirmed.

Sunita Javkar (51), a businesswoman from Beed, had shifted her husband Anil who was battling cancer from a local hospital in Beed to a private hospital in Sambhajinagar on 27 October. He was wearing a gold ring on his right hand when admitted. Due to his critical condition, the family was not allowed inside the ICU. When Sunita was permitted to visit the ICU on 29 October, she noticed the ring missing from her unconscious husband’s hand. Hospital staff could not provide any explanation despite her questioning. Her husband passed away the next day, on 30 October. After completing the last rites, Sunita visited the hospital multiple times, requesting that CCTV footage be checked. She received no response from the administration. Left with no option, she approached MIDC Cidco police, who have registered a case against an unidentified person.