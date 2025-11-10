IDEATHON 8.0 – National Level Idea Competition concludes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The IDEATHON 8.0, the national-level idea competition organised by ANKUR GECA Incubation Centre Foundation (AICF) at Government College of Engineering of the city concluded recently.

This edition of IDEATHON reached over 10,000 students nationwide and received an overwhelming 149 registrations. The competition showcased creative and impactful ideas across various domIDEATHON 8.0 – National Level Idea Competition concludesains including Agriculture, Health Tech, Med Tech, Edu Tech, AI, IoT and Automation, SaaS, FinTech, Renewable Energy, EV and Automotive, Sustainability, Waste and E-Waste Management, Drone Technology and Gaming.

Executive Vice President – Technology, Findability Science- Suresh Shakkarwar, Principal of Government College of Engineering and Director of ANKURGECA Incubation Centre Foundation-- Dr Sanjay Dambhare, Dr Anil Karwankar and Dr Sushama Agrawal (directors, Incubation Centre Foundation), Yogesh Pawar (Manager, Incubation Centre Foundation) were the chief guest.

Harshad Shirsath, President of the Entrepreneurship Development Club, proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Winners of contest

--First prize : Tech Buddies (Maharashtra) – Chaitanya Kakde and Karan Bankar

--Second prize: DripStop Crew (Bengaluru, Karnataka) – Sai Tejasvi, Pragati Kumari, Ansel Rego and Srijan Kakhandaki

--Third prize–: Bhoomivardhan (Maharashtra) – Avishkar Chondhe, Kirti Sapkal, Sunil Bokare, Anushka Mote & Prathamesh Shrikhande

--Fourth prize (MY Bharat Viksit YUVA Award) – : TechAmigo3 (Maharashtra) – Pushpak Jaiswal, Akansha Khadap, Shruti Dhapakekar and Komal Jadhav

--Fifth prize: Music of School (Maharashtra) – Sameeran Joshi and Shriran Charthankar

Box

Launch of IDEATHON 9.0

The launch of IDEATHON 9.0 was announced by the dignitaries and its last date is January 30, 2026.