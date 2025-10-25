Identity of body found in Old Kaigaon confirmed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The unidentified body discovered on Thursday in the Godavari riverbed near Old Kaigaon along the Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar National Highway has been identified.

The deceased is Avinash Dhamne (27), a resident of Vasusaygaon, Gangapur tehsil. Avinash worked as a driver and had been depressed in recent days after his wife left him. During Diwali, he visited relatives in Kaigaon. After staying for a day, he left and went missing. His body was seen floating near the Mukteshwar temple in the riverbed on Thursday afternoon. The police confirmed his identity using photos shared on social media. Avinash is survived by his parents. His last rites were performed late Friday night in Vasusaygaon.