Identity of suicide victim still mystery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth who committed suicide by hanging himself at Lokhandi Pool on Baba Chowk to Waluj Road five days ago. However, his identity was not established yet.

Cantonment Police said that they received information a youth hanged himself with a babool tree near Lokhandi Pool at 4 pm, on November 16 with the help of a muffler. There was no identity proof in his pockets. So, his identity could not be established yet.

The deceased is slim and was wearing a light saffron colour shirt and blue paint. Police Naik L N Jadhav said that there is a tattoo on his right and with injuries received from a blade. Jadhav appealed to people to contact the police station if they knew a person of the given description.