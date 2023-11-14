iDEX & MAGIC to host outreach progs in state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: iDEX, an initiative of the union Ministry of Defence, in association MAGIC, will organise workshops in 5 different cities in the state on opportunities in defense sector. The detailed information will be given about the Defence India Startup Challenge - DISC X, the 10th edition of Challenges flooded by the Ministry of Defense through iDEX, which aims to help startups/MSMEs/innovators to create prototypes and commercialize products/solutions in the field of national defense and security.

The workshop will be organized by MAGIC in association with Defense Innovation Organization (DIO) to provide detailed information about Defense India Start-up Challenge (DISC-X) and iDEX Prime (SPACE), INDUS-X, and iDEX4Fauji. The last date for participation is December 4. The details can be had on the website https://idex.gov.in

The tenth edition of iDEX Challenge invites startups, innovators, and Indian companies to explore 79 challenges, harnessing cutting-edge technology like AI, sensors, and more. Selected idea will get research support, lab access, mentoring, and potential funding up to Rs 1.5 crores to DPIIT-recognized startups and innovators.

MAGIC has been included in the selected incubators in India as a partner incubator of iDEX and this will benefit industries related to the defense sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Maharashtra.