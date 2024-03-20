IEEE's Women in Engg branch launched at MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The IEEE's Women in Engineering Student Branch was started at MGM University's Department of Information and Communication Technology on Tuesday

The branch was inaugurated at Rukmini Auditorium. After the inauguration, an engaging workshop on the theme of 'Empowered Citizen, Women-Led Development Under Viksit Bharat@2047 Vision' was organised.

Mohini Kelkar (Managing Director, Grind Master Machines Pvt. Ltd), Shambhavi Gupta (Social Media Influencer), MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Department head Dr Sharvari Tamane, Vijay Ahire, faculty members and students were present.