“If non-violence resides in everyone’s heart, the world will remain safe” Prabhavsagarji Maharaj: Gratitude Festival organized on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘India has always been a global leader in promoting non-violence. However, in recent months, certain incidents in the country have raised concerns that violence is gaining prominence. To restore the respect for non-violence, if it is cultivated in the hearts of every individual, not just the country but the entire world will be safe. To instill non-violence in the mind, movements must be undertaken not on the streets, but in the form of public awareness campaigns’, said Munishri Prabhavsagarji Maharaj.

This Sunday (August 24), the 70th Samadhi Festival (Gratitude Festival) of Charitrya Chakravarti Prathamaacharya Shantisagarji Maharaj will be organized. During the press conference held for the event, Munishri Prabhavsagarji Maharaj guided all attendees. The one-day festival will take place at Kailash Shilp, next to the CIDCO Rural Police Headquarters, from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Acharya Pranamsagarji Maharaj Sangh, Upadhyay Viranjansagarji Maharaj Sangh, and Munishri Prabhavsagarji Maharaj Sangh will guide the participants. For planning, the entire Digambar Jain community festival committee has been formed, with presidents of all Digambar Jain temples appointed as committee heads.

President of Kalikund Parshvnath Setwal Digambar Jain Temple, Amol Mogle said that at 7:30 AM, the flag-hoisting ceremony will be conducted by Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, followed by a procession from 8:00 to 11:00 AM. The main event, including the welcome ceremony and Maharaj’s discourse, will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Devotees are encouraged to attend, said Vilas Jogi. All office-bearers will be present at the event.