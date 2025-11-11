If the driver is drunk, the ST bus engine won’t start!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the new State Transport (ST) buses that will be added to the fleet next year, a breath analyzer device will be installed near the driver’s seat. The driver will have to take a breath test before starting the bus. If traces of alcohol are detected, the bus engine simply will not start.

Every day, millions of citizens use ST’s passenger transport service. Ensuring their safety is the duty of every ST employee. However, complaints have been received about some drivers consuming alcohol while on duty and misbehaving. In response, the ST Security and Vigilance Department recently conducted a surprise inspection drive without any prior notice.

Transport minister shares details

In the future, all newly introduced buses will have a breath analyzer device installed in front of the driver. This will prevent drunk drivers from endangering passengers’ lives, informed transport minister and ST corporation chairman Pratap Sarnayak in Mumbai.

How will the device work?

The breath analyzer detects the level of alcohol in the body through breath. Before starting the bus, the driver must blow into the device. If alcohol traces are found in the breath, the bus engine will not start.

Safer travel, Less worry

This initiative will make travel safer and reduce the chances of road accidents. The technology is seen as a major step by the ST Corporation toward ensuring better control and accountability among drivers.

Action will be taken

Currently, breath analyzer tests are already being conducted. If any staff member is found intoxicated while on duty, strict action is taken. Employees must not report for duty after consuming alcohol.

— Pramod Nehul, divisional controller