If there is no FASTag, double toll in cash,

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The government has changed the FASTag rules from November 15. If a vehicle without a valid and active FASTag crosses a toll plaza and pays in cash, then it will be charged double the toll amount. If digital payment is used instead of FASTag, the driver will have to pay 1.25 times the normal toll.

From November 15, these new rules are applicable for all vehicles. According to the new guidelines, vehicles without FASTag will face a major financial impact. Even if a vehicle has a FASTag but it fails to scan or does not get attached properly, the owner will still have to pay double the toll.

In case of cash payment, if the toll for a four-wheeler is Rs 100, the driver will have to pay Rs 200. If the toll is paid through UPI instead of FASTag, the driver will have to pay Rs 125 instead of Rs 100.

Vehicle-wise toll charges without the table:

— For a car, the FASTag toll is Rs 100 while the non-FASTag cash toll is Rs 200.

— For a jeep, the FASTag toll is Rs 125 and the non-FASTag toll without FASTag becomes Rs 250.

— For a truck, the FASTag toll is Rs 300 whereas the non-FASTag cash toll is Rs 600.

The government has made these changes mainly to increase FASTag usage and reduce long queues at toll plazas. Cash transactions often slow down traffic, and the new rule is expected to decrease the number of cash-paying vehicles.

Drivers can also purchase an annual FASTag pass for non-commercial vehicles for Rs 3,000 through the NHAI Rajmarg Yatra mobile app. This pass is valid for one year or 200 toll crossings, whichever is completed earlier.

These revised payment rules have been implemented from November 15. The Solapur–Dhule highway, managed by the NHAI office, includes three toll plazas in the Marathwada region where these rules are applicable. Different charges now apply for FASTag, UPI, and cash payments, as per the National Highways Authority of India.