If you indulge, you bulge! Obesity among young worries experts, Good diet, physical activity advised

Aurangabad, August 23:

Sedentary lifestyle and bad diet are giving rise to obesity among youngsters. The worrying trend needs to be arrested, the city experts have opined.

A significant rise of the body fat and structures is medically termed as obesity. In the last two years, youngsters have become extremely inactive owing to lockdowns and restrictions. The convenience and comfort they are being offered aggravates the problem.

Says diabetologist Dr Archana Sarda, “Consumption of junk foods, excessive screen time, lack of physical activity have all led to issues including diabetes, hypertension, sleep and breathing discomforts among youngsters. Usually, these diseases are seen in elders. If children suffer from health issues, not only them but the entire family is affected.’’

She also said obesity is no more just an additional problem but has now become a disease as important as cancer.

Narrating his experience, Gurjyot, a victim of obesity who is on the road of recovery, said, “All along, I believed it to be just a casual problem and excess weight did not bother me initially. However, when my parents saw that I had problem in breathing and other issues, they took note and we consulted the doctor. I started controlling eating junk food, adopted a better lifestyle, chalked out a planned sleep and recreation schedule and am now reaping benefits.”

His mother Preeti recalled phases of depression she experienced in her son, only because of his carelessness towards his health. She also spoke of how tough it appeared to deal with obesity but because of her dedication in ensuring that her son follows dietary advice and medical assistance, they could help themselves.

Three-hourly meals a solution

Dietician Dr Ritu Sikchi explained how the issue of obesity was initially prevalent abroad but because of ill food habits and metabolic problems, the health of children in our country has also affected. Taking ‘three-hourly meals’, containing proper nutrients, and extreme hydration would be one very helpful solution, Dr Sikchi said.

Young to be blamed, but parents also responsible

Surekha More (name changed), mother of another obese child, informed this scribe about how her son could within the span of three months, overcome his constant complains of severe acidity and headaches.

“My son shares the major blame for his condition but I feel the parents are also equally responsible for spoiling their kids. Food is so important for an individual and eating is more important than fasting in order to lose weight,’’ she feels.

The son himself accepted how his life was earlier and post his understanding the problem and obtaining guidance and how better and convenient it has now become. So, the lesson to learn is, "If you indulge, you bulge." Be wise in dietary choices, do exercise and remain healthy and fit.