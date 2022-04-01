-Huge response to Credai's Dream Home Expo

-Just two days to buy a dream home at the old rate

-Homes will become more expensive due to the increase in the price of ready reckoner

Aurangabad, April 1:

The third day of 'Dream Home Expo - 2022 ' organized by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) is getting spontaneous response from consumers. Customers do not have to go anywhere looking for a house, loan to buy a house, construction materials and interiors are available under one roof. Similarly, with the actual site visit facility, customers can visit the project they like. The rates of ready reckoner and construction material have also gone up. So there are only two days left to buy a dream home at the old rate. If you want to buy a house, buy it today, don't miss this opportunity, said CREDAI president Nitin Bagadia and convener and vice president Sangram Patare.

According to the organizers, the exhibition offers residential and commercial options like innovative houses, flats, bungalows, row houses, duplexes, offices, plots under one roof. These are mainly located on Jalna road, Chikalthana, Osmanpura, Shahanurmiyan Dargah, Garkheda, Pannalalnagar, Harsul, Paithan road, Shendra and Kumbhephal and Beed Bypass road area. In three days, the exhibition has been visited by hundreds of people. Former Maharashtra CREDAI president Rajendrasingh Jabinda, president (elect) Pramod Khairnar, joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, Credai Aurangabad president Architect Nitin Bagdia, secretary Akhil Khanna, Home exhibition coordinator and vice president Sangram Patare, Papalal Goyal, Sunil Patil, Ravi Vattamwar, Ajit Bapat and others are taking efforts.

Reactions:

The Dream Home Expo is a well-planned home exhibition organized by Credai. Customers have to travel for days and various places to find a house. However, we could find everything under one roof. Now I can easily decide what I want and what I don't want by comparing, said Mayuri Dahatonde.

Today I am working in the IT sector and the company has provided work from home since the corona pandemic started. It is almost impossible to work from home in the house I am currently living in. Because the house was not designed that way. Coming to this exhibition I have found the right options for home and work from home, said Nagarao Karad.

We have been thinking of buying a house for the last few months. But I have no time due to office work and limited holidays. We came with our family to this exhibition. It is a pleasure to see so many options in one place. Of course this exhibition will give us the house we want, said Sudesh Chudiwal.

The post-retirement period is considered extremely difficult. But it gets pleasant if you find the right house, people and the surroundings. This belief was doubled by coming here. I will definitely get the house in my mind in this exhibition, said Sudhir Bhalerao.

Although I am not from Marathwada, Aurangabad is my hometown. This city has made me its own. It is the only city that has all the facilities and is on the path of development. So now I have decided to move here with my family. This expo is extremely good, said Prasad Patni.