IFLC2023 grand finale on Sep 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The grand finale of the 5th edition of MAGIC’s annual flagship innovation challenge, Innovate for LiFE Challenge 2023 (IFLC2023), will be held on September 30 at MIT College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

IFLC2023 focuses on startups across two separate tracks – i.e pre-revenue stage and revenue stage startups. The challenge received 325 applications from 113 cities (24 states/UT), and 11 industry sectors. After multiple rounds of scrutiny, 16 startups each in pre-revenue and revenue stage categories have been shortlisted for the grand finale.

The finalists will be presenting their startups in detail to eminent panels of Judges which include industry leaders and subject experts. Winners will be awarded cumulative cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh and will be offered mentoring and incubation support as per the startup’s needs. Also, a panel discussion has been organized on ‘Building a startup ecosystem to realizing Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.