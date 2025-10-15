IGBC Connect focuses on sustainable urban growth in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (CII-IGBC) organised the IGBC Connect event at Taj Gateway, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Wednesday to promote sustainable building and urban development.

The event, themed “Building Towards a Greener Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Advancing Sustainable Built Environment,” brought together policymakers, developers, and industry experts to discuss green construction and eco-friendly urban planning. It served as a prelude to the Green Building Congress 2025 to be held in Mumbai from November 27 to 29 at Jio World Convention Centre. Municipal Commissioner G. Shrikant, MSEDCL Joint Managing Director Aditya Jiwane, IGBC Aurangabad Chapter Chairman Navin Bagadia, and Co-Chair Hares Siddiqui addressed the gathering. Sessions covered topics such as green homes, GreenPro certification, and sustainability education. A panel discussion on “Reimagining Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Roadmap to a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient City” featured Additional Commissioner Ranjeet A. Patil and representatives from Credai, IIA, and local developers, who discussed future pathways for green growth. The event also featured product launches and presentations by Saint Gobain, Agile Ventures, Bansal Tiles, and Pride Group. IGBC Connect aimed to strengthen collaboration among government, industry, and citizens to advance sustainable urban practices.