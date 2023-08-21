Ignite-U inspires Company Secretary students; ICSI city chapter hosts students conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised the ‘Ignite-U Students' Conference 2023’, here at Late Bhanudas Chavan Hall recently with an aim to inspire, empower, and educate the future leaders of the corporate world. CS students from across Marathwada were present.

Chapter chairman CS Vipul Sharma delivered the welcome speech. Chief guest MP Imtiaz Jaleel shared his insights. The students interacted with the MP and got to know about his journey.

A technical session titled Classroom to Boardroom by Avinash Chate offered practical insights on seamlessly transitioning from an academic setting to the corporate world. Rohit Pimplapure spoke on the subject Life Hacks providing attendees with practical life skills to thrive in all facets of life.

CS Shubham Modi and CS Shubham Abad inspired the students to pursue excellence in their chosen paths. Principal of Deogiri College and guest of honour Dr Ashok Tejankar distributed the conference participation certificates. The conference concluded with a cultural evening. Chapter secretary CS Gaurav Verma proposed a vote of thanks. Treasurer CS Mahesh Dube, student committee chairperson CS Komal Mutha and CS Somesh Kale were present.