Igniting passion for service at Little Flower
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 7, 2024 10:25 PM2024-12-07T22:25:07+5:302024-12-07T22:25:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower School Cantonment hosted Colonel B Sunil Reddy, Commanding Officer of the 51 Maharashtra Battalion NCC Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. The event opened with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a warm welcome by the school management and NCC cadets, accompanied by the school band. Colonel Reddy inspired the cadets with a motivational speech and participated in a tree plantation ceremony, emphasizing the importance of environmental awareness and responsibility. The event was organised by Associate NCC Officer Rajiv Rathod. The school community expressed gratitude for Colonel Reddy's visit.