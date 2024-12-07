Igniting passion for service at Little Flower

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower School Cantonment hosted Colonel B Sunil Reddy, Commanding Officer of the 51 Maharashtra Battalion NCC Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. The event opened with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a warm welcome by the school management and NCC cadets, accompanied by the school band. Colonel Reddy inspired the cadets with a motivational speech and participated in a tree plantation ceremony, emphasizing the importance of environmental awareness and responsibility. The event was organised by Associate NCC Officer Rajiv Rathod. The school community expressed gratitude for Colonel Reddy's visit.