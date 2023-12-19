‘Ignition 2.0’ Boot camp for startups, innovators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is going to hold a two-day 'Ignition 2.0 boot camp on December 29 and 30.

Startups and students with an idea in focused sector innovators can register for this camp by December 25. Selected startups will be provided free incubation support for one year.

There will be a demo 'Ideathon Challenge' and ‘Pitch before Incubation Centre’ on the first day and startups will be selected on the final day. There will be a focus on six sectors - Social Innovation, Rural Based Startups, Natural Resource Management, Additive Manufacturing, Electric Vehicles, Al Machine Learning. For details, one may contact, AIC-Bamu.

Who can apply?

--Startups

--Students having Ideas in the Focused Sector

--Innovators

Ideathon challenges

The AIC will give the following challenges for ‘Ideathon.’

--How your idea can support the initiative of Smart City?

--How your startup can help in providing hygiene in the municipality area?

--How is your startup idea linked up with the flagship?

--Programme of one district one product (ODOP)

--Can EV Or solar is a good option to serve Smart City?