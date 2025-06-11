Ignorance towards structural audit by contractor lead to accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A private contractor, responsible for constructing a commercial complex opposite Siddharth Garden under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model, repeatedly ignored warnings from the municipal corporation regarding structural safety issues. It has come to light that the contractor was sent three letters demanding a structural audit of the building, the latest dated November 6 2024, but he failed to act on any of them.

The parking area of the project has been reported to have foul-smelling water stagnation, and the dome over the entrance gate is in poor condition, raising serious concerns. Through the notice the corporation had specifically ordered repairs and structural audits of the dome, which were blatantly neglected.

Siddharth Garden to remain closed for 7 days

Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth announced that Siddharth Garden will remain closed to the public for seven days to allow for a complete structural audit of the shopping complex. A special committee will be formed to supervise the audit. Besides, all ongoing BOT projects across the city will be inspected to ensure safety standards are met.

Strict action ordered against BoT contractor

Late at night, the municipal administrator, along with Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, visited the site for inspection. G Sreekanth ordered strict action against the contractor. Others present at the site included additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, Ward Officer Ramesh More and former Corporator Kirti Shinde.

₹5 lakh compensation for victims' families

Following the tragic incident related to the structure, the Guardian Minister has directed that the families of the deceased be given ₹5 lakh as financial aid. The Municipal Corporation will bear this compensation. An investigation will also be conducted into how the "Part Completion Certificate" was issued to the contractor for the project, despite apparent safety issues.

The municipal corporation’s estate officer Sanjay Chamale has been directed to file the case of culpable homicide against the contractor. The action will be taken tonight,” G Sreekanth.