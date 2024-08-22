IGNOU extends admission date up to Aug 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission date up to August 31.

As per the new provision made by IGNOU in the admission process of this year, students can pursue two-degree courses simultaneously. Also, the students of the reserved category will get admission free cost for courses like BA, BSc and B Com.

For details, one may visit the district level centre of IGNOU at Vivekanand College or the university portal (ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or www.ignou.ac.in). The centre coordinator appealed to the needy students to avail of the opportunity. The last date of admission was also extended for second-year admissions up to August 31.

The undergraduate courses included BCA, BA, B.Com, B.S.W., B.Sc., BBA, BTS, and BA while postgraduate courses included MA ( English, Hindi, MSW, Psychology, History, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Commerce), MBA and MCA. The PG Diploma is available in Translation, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Rural Development, Journalism and Mass Communication, Higher Education, Disaster Management and Book Publishing.