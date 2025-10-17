IGP calls for smarter crime tracking

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Special inspector general of police Virendra Mishra reviewed crime management, cyber awareness, and Diwali security at the Superintendent of Police Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (rural), on Thursday.

Following a recent Lokmat Times report highlighting cyber fraud and the need for AI technology, the meeting focused on pending cases, speeding up investigations, adopting AI tools, and preparations for a safe festival season.

IGP Mishra instructed officers to use AI to analyse crime trends, manage data, and conduct investigations more efficiently, transparently, and swiftly. He emphasized targeted action against vehicle and property theft, assigning cases to individual officers for prompt resolution and recovery of stolen property.

-------------------

Key initiatives discussed

Cyber awareness month: Officers were directed to implement public awareness campaigns to curb cybercrime effectively.

E-governance review: IGP Mishra reviewed the police website, ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal, e-office systems, dashboards, and web apps to align with the CM’s 250-day e-governance programme.

Police station operations: A detailed review of 24 police stations, crime branches, and traffic units highlighted action against illegal businesses, reducing pending cases, increasing arrests and convictions, and strict enforcement of vehicle laws.

Festival security: With Diwali approaching, the E-Bit system was activated for vigilant patrolling and night surveillance to ensure citizens’ safety while traveling.

----------------------------

IGP Mishra also honoured officers for outstanding work, including solving complex cases, tackling thefts and chain-snatching, anti-narcotics operations, prompt citizen response via Dial-112, and timely execution of warrants. All senior officers, branch heads, and police station in-charges attended the meeting.